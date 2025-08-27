Ana and I first met at University College Dublin Freshers Week 1987. I was fresh out of school and ready for adventure. Ana, newly arrived from Madrid, was a bright spark from the start. Whip-smart, funny and charming, Ana was full of curiosity about Ireland, its history and culture, and was always up for fun. Despite not drinking alcohol (something, as an Irish teenager, I found unfathomable) Ana was always the first on the dance floor, the last one standing by the end of the party. Nothing ever fazed her.

One of the very first things we bonded over was chocolate, specifically Leonidas Belgian chocolates, which we treated as a sacred obsession. I’m fairly sure Leonidas established its first Dublin shop in the same year Ana arrived in Ireland, a happy coincidence, or perhaps serendipity.

Ana’s Volkswagen Polo was never complete without a big box of Leonidas chocolates perched on the dashboard, lid flipped open and ready to raid. Whether she was ferrying us home from parties or just driving us across the city, we’d be dipping our hands in, picking out our favorites, laughing, gossiping and dissecting our various romances.

To this day, the sight or smell of those chocolates makes me think instantly of her, and of those carefree student years when life’s story still felt unwritten and brimming with possibility.

Life took us down separate paths. Ana moved to Belgium, while I was caught up in law exams, a new circle of friends, and eventually marriage and raising children. For about twelve years we lost touch, until a mutual friend suggested a girls’ weekend in Brussels, where Ana had settled. From there, our paths began to weave together again. We set up language exchanges between her children and mine; my daughters spent time with her family on holiday in a beautiful village on the Catalan coast.

That first exchange sparked a tradition. My children grew close to hers, and Ana and I found our friendship rekindled. A few years later, urged on by my daughters who had loved their time in Amposta, I took all 5 of my kids out there on holiday in 2019, and apart from the COVID years, I’ve returned every summer since.

Each trip has deepened the bonds, between me and Ana, between our children, and with the wider circle of their family and friends I’ve come to know along the way.

What makes it all the more wonderful now is that our children are in their late teens and early twenties, the very age Ana and I were when we first met. To see them all gathered together is like watching our own story begin again.

Late at night they sit, packed in around the dinner table, playing cards, teasing each other over beach volleyball defeats, debating life and the big questions with the same intensity and passion that Ana and I did back then, and still do today. There is an ease between them all, falling into each other’s words with the fearless energy, idealism, and certainty of youth, and watching them, I feel twenty years old again, but with the wisdom of the full life I’ve lived since then.

It is from that place of observation that I realise that one of the qualities I admire most in my friend is her moral courage. Ana is unafraid to bring up the hard knotty emotional topics, to enter conversations that others avoid. I find this a rare thing these days.

For many years now, I have had a difficult and painful relationship with someone very close to me from whom I am estranged. Most people avoid asking about it, probably out of respect or worry they will upset me. Yet every year when we meet, Ana asks gently if anything has changed, and every year the answer is no. She manages to do this with care, respect, and without judgment, leaving room for hope and reflection.

I really value her perspective and honesty. Hearing her opinion matters because it comes from genuine care, not condemnation. Her willingness to speak about what others shy away from has even made me consider whether I should act to heal that relationship before it is too late. I think that is the mark of true friendship, someone who will not only share the laughter and good chocolate, but also someone who can share both the sweetness and the sorrow in life.

One evening towards the end of this holiday Ana and I found ourselves in the nearby campsite restaurant, sharing a late-night drink while the hum of voices and laughter drifted from where the young people sat playing cards and swapping stories. I remember leaning back, watching the scene, and feeling a deep contentment, that rare kind of moment when happiness just creeps up on you and catches you by surprise.

Here we were, once two young women in university, who, for a season, took different paths, but many years later found our way back to each other, and now two friends, watching our children step into the same age we once were. The thread of friendship had not only endured but expanded, weaving in the lives of those we love most.

Sitting there, in the warmth of the Spanish evening sun, I was reminded that in these unsettling times, true friendship is a gift that keeps us grounded and reminds us that we are not alone, that we are seen, and we are heard.

Some things cannot be dimmed, censored, suppressed, or erased, and true human connection is one of them. Spending time with Ana, in the welcoming company of her wonderful family and friends, reminded me of that, and I feel so very lucky to have it