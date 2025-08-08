There’s a quote by Albert Camus that means a lot to me, so much so that I use it in my bio as a kind of compass and reminder. It captures the stubborn, quiet strength that can live inside each of us, even in the darkest times:

“In the middle of winter I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer.”

This idea of an invincible summer, an enduring strength inside us, no matter what comes our way, has shaped much of my thinking and my life. It’s what I think of as my pilot light, a quiet ember of hope and resilience that burns softly in my soul.

When I was eight, I used to write stories so fast my biro would run dry. I thought nothing could touch that joy, until something did. Life came in hard, as it does for many of us. My parents’ marriage unravelled and my world fell apart. The day my father left, the brightness dimmed. I tried to keep writing, but I couldn’t. The carefree, unselfconscious abandon I’d written with until then, disappeared almost overnight. Still, even in my heavy grief, I felt something steady and hopeful deep inside me, even if I couldn’t quite name it then.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, in his essays on the Oversoul and Nature, spoke of the “indwelling spark of divinity” in each person, and how contemplating the vastness of the natural world, connects us to the eternal. Those words describe perfectly what I came to think of as my pilot light, the spark of joy that never dimmed, no matter how sad the season.

During those difficult teenage years, when emotions ran high and life felt like too much, I found comfort and refuge in the stars above me. Sitting out on my front step, gazing up in quiet wonder at the thousands upon thousands of twinkling miracles lifted me right out of the world and away from my troubles. In that vastness, I sensed something benevolent watching over me. It felt like the universe was quietly sending me a message that everything was going to be okay, that in the end, happiness would find me.

That quiet assurance stayed with me. It was true then, and I still feel it now. Looking back, I believe that was my pilot light, my deepest self quietly connecting with the divine.

The psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who endured the Nazi concentration camps, wrote that “those who have a ‘why’ to live can bear almost any ‘how.’” He saw, in the darkest of conditions, that those who held onto meaning, however fragile, could survive almost anything. I think the pilot light is our personal “why.” It might be lit by faith, art, love, beauty, curiosity, or some unnameable force, but when it burns, it sustains us.

G.K. Chesterton called this way of seeing the “romance of reality”, the ability to approach the world with childlike astonishment, to find the extraordinary in the ordinary. That’s what I wish for every reader of these words, that you keep that wonder alive, and that you tend to whatever it is in you that burns quietly and stubbornly hopeful through the dark times.

As Camus reminds us, even in the midst of our darkest season, there is within each of us a quiet, enduring light that cannot be extinguished. My own light has flickered at times, dimmed by loss, personal struggles and grief, but it has never gone out. And if you’re reading this and feel that yours is barely there, I want to say this: a pilot light can be small, almost imperceptible, yet still hold enough heat to reignite a blaze. Guard it. Feed it. It is an invincible summer and a spark of divinity. And it is yours.