Trish’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick G.'s avatar
Mick G.
3d

And as they say in the North…keep her lit…lovely words as always Trish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
Fleur's avatar
Fleur
2d

So beautifully written, Trisha. That small but mighty pilot light 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Dennis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture