Donna
Feb 13

I fleetingly wonder sometimes how it would have gone if I had met my father for one last time. Mine walked out when I was 14. He moved abroad and started a new family. 30 years or so later, my sister googled him one day, and we found he had died the previous year. I’m so glad you decided to meet with your father. I will imagine now that my meeting could have been similar and that maybe I would have handled it with such grace. He is a lucky man.

P.M. Szpunar
Feb 14

Beautiful essay. I'm so glad you listened to your gut asking "what if?" and went ahead and had this experience. A real blessing. A cute, tall guy once picked me up on the subway and I was going to meet him for a date, I was so excited. Then Dad called asking if I'd spend the weekend with him. I thought about it and chose to hang with Dad. When I arrived, I joked that I chose him over a hot date, to which he replied "oh don't worry, if he is worth it, he will wait". We had a great time, we went to dinner, he showed me pictures I'd never seen, it was just me and him, he even sat through the entirety of Strictly Ballroom. Two days later on Tuesday he called me, so I decided I'd step out of a meeting to take the call, to tell me how much the weekend meant to him and how much he loved me as I did. The next day he was killed going to buy cabbage whilst crossing the road.

