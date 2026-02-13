I met my father last weekend, for the first time in over twenty years.

He is 89 years old now. Frail, softened by age, no longer the towering presence I had carried in my memory. Time has done what it always does, stripped away authority, certainty, and power, leaving behind something quieter, sadder, and profoundly human.

And yet, somehow, that same softening made me feel closer to him. Sitting there, eye to eye, we faced life as equals, both marked by its battles. And Dad was, as ever, immaculately dressed, still proud of his appearance, still faithful to the standards of his generation. I loved that about him, the quiet dignity of it.

At the very beginning he kept saying it: I wouldn’t recognise you. I hardly recognise you.

Not unkindly. More with a kind of startled wonder.

I have been brunette all my life and I am now blonde, and the change is striking. But it wasn’t really the hair that unsettled him. It was time.

It was as though, in his mind, I had remained fixed at a particular age, crystallised in time. Seeing me after so many years seemed to undo that image and to confuse him. It felt bittersweet, realizing how estrangement had left us suspended in one another’s memory.

When I told him I was fifty-six, he looked genuinely shocked. I realised then that he had not been counting the years in the way I had. I had lived them, marked them, grown through them. For him, they had passed more abstractly, without witness.

That thought lingered with me for days afterwards. It was one of the clearest signs of how long we had been apart, and how much life had unfolded between us.

I did not meet my father to rehearse old grievances or to hold a tribunal of inquiry into the past. That past belongs to another time, another version of myself and him. I went because I have reached a stage of life where certain truths have simplified and become clearer.

At one point, Dad asked me why I had decided to meet him now. It was a fair question. I hadn’t prepared an answer, but the truth came easily enough.

Because you’re my father, and no matter what passed between us. I love you. You matter to me. And there are things I want to say to you while we still have time, while we are both here.

I told him that whatever had happened in the past, I still loved him. I acknowledged that things had been complex and difficult for both of us, that I had many regrets, and that I was sure he did too. But what mattered most in that moment was that we were together now in the same room, and I felt deeply grateful for that.

I also told him that there were gifts he gave me in childhood that formed me in lasting ways. He fostered my love of books, art, music and language. He encouraged a creative streak that has sustained me through difficult years. And most importantly, he taught me to trust my own mind and my own voice. It’s only now that I realise how precious those gifts are. They still nourish me.

It also felt important to tell him that I am very happy now, that my life is good and blessed. I needed him to know that I am well, and that he need not carry any worry or guilt about me. I think he needed to hear that.

Throughout the conversation, emotion moved quietly between us. We would be talking quite normally and then a word, or a simple memory would suddenly undo him. He would cry, briefly and quietly, and then steady himself and continue. At other times, I too would find tears slipping down my own face as I spoke.

But the crying felt like a natural, even healing, part of our conversation. I wiped my tears away and kept talking. I will always remember this as the most honest conversation I have ever shared with my father.

The thing I noticed in him now was a quiet sadness, the kind that comes with age, the limitations that life imposes, the sense that time is precious and finite.

And yet the meeting was not heavy throughout. We moved quite naturally between depth and lightness, between tenderness and laughter. We found ourselves laughing at small, silly memories from my childhood, moments that had survived intact, untarnished by the larger story.

This was not reconciliation in the sentimental sense. Nothing was rewritten, absolved, or resolved. But somehow that didn’t matter anymore in this moment. The past remained the past, acknowledged, but not interrogated. What surprised me was how enough that felt.

There is a cultural script that tells us every estrangement must end either in dramatic healing or permanent rupture. But real life is usually quieter than that. Sometimes what matters most is not resolution, but recognition, presence and meeting someone’s eye and telling them what they mean to you.

I did not go to reclaim a father I once knew, or to create a tidy balancing of the emotional ledger. I went as the person I am now, shaped more by the good days than the bad. I went to thank my father for that, not pretending it is the whole story, but it is the part of the story that matters most to me now.

At one point in our chat, he spoke critically about his own mother. Years ago, I would have absorbed that, nodded along, suppressed my own opinion. This time, I didn’t. I met his eyes and said calmly that I had loved his mother, and that she had been a wonderful granny to me and had mattered deeply in my life. I said that I also understood that people can experience the same person very differently, depending on who they are and where they stand in life, and that I appreciated that his experience of his mother had been very difficult.

The man he used to be would have railed at this challenge to his view, and possibly sent me packing. Instead he nodded, as if he could now make space for another perspective, as if my opinion posed no threat to him anymore.

That moment mattered more than it might seem. Years earlier, my protection of my grandmother had been one of the fault lines that led to our rupture. Being able to say this now, without fear or apology, marked how much had shifted. I was no longer in awe of him. I was not trying to please or earn approval. I didn’t need that from him anymore.

The only thing I needed from him now was for him to know I loved him, that I was grateful for the good things he gave me, and that those things mattered so much, before time runs out for us. And I told him that.

We hugged at the end. A real hug, unforced and mutual. It surprised me how natural it felt. Afterwards, I held his arms and looked into his eyes and said, thank you so much for meeting me. He answered immediately, without hesitation: thank you, thank you for meeting me too.

It may be the last time I ever see him. And if it is, I am profoundly glad we had that time. If it isn’t, perhaps it marks the beginning of something new. Either way, nothing about the past was erased, but I have lived through it, and I am on the other side of it now.

I left with something I had not expected, which was a deep sense of peace, not because everything was fixed, but because I did not abandon myself in the encounter. I did not perform forgiveness or withhold truth. I simply spoke from where I stand now.

There is something very liberating about reaching an age where you no longer need your parent’s approval to be fully yourself in the world. Where you can look them in the eye, not as a child, but as a fully grown person who has lived your own life, shaped by both the harm and the grace you inherited.

For years, a part of me carried a story left incomplete, unfinished words, unexpressed gratitude, unsaid love, and unacknowledged harm. I thought I had made peace with that ending, but a conversation with a friend last summer triggered a ‘what if’ moment in my head and heart.

Now I don’t have to wonder ‘what if.’ I did the thing. I met him. And it felt good, it felt really good.

And it feels like a weight has finally lifted, even though everything isn’t resolved, nor ever will be. Regrets remain, but I can set that burden down now. His life is his, mine is mine. I carry neither as unfinished business. I hold him with compassion, and myself with care.

What remains is some sadness, and some regret, but more than that, love and gratitude, and an unexpected sense of peace. I didn’t rewrite the past, but I think I’ve begun to integrate it. And in doing so, I found a freedom I had not realised I was still waiting for.