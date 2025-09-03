I love you, he said, as I gave him one last bear hug, standing in the pouring rain outside our house. My son was heading off to spend a year in Barcelona.

I wanted to hold him a just a little bit longer, but he had a plane to catch, and it was absolutely tipping it down!

We’ve had the most amazing summer. Three months with him at home, many cups of tea in the kitchen, pints at the pub, coffees at our favourite café, meandering chats about the music we love, and a sunny holiday in Spain to crown it all.

And yet, as I stood in the rain hugging all six foot five of him, my heart was heavy. I did not want to let go. There were so many things I wanted to say. I tried to find the right words of wisdom, some memorable movie-worthy farewell or a funny quip to send him off with a smile. But all I could manage was: I love you, son. Have fun, look after yourself and keep your wits about you, but mostly, have fun. I love you.

Just before waking at six this morning, I had a dream in which I came out of my bedroom and there he was, running down the stairs, all excitement, looking for his suitcase. But in the dream he was only a little boy. We went to get his case, but the clothes were all too big. He gave me a hug and I remember even in the dream thinking, this is strange, I thought he was all grown up.

Then I woke up, and remembered that he was all grown up. The dream was telling me that in my head and heart, he still is that little boy. Back then he was a cheerful, loving, vivacious little lad, and now, as a grown man, tall and strong, he still has that same bright, adventurous spirit and big smile.

Tomorrow is my birthday. Another year around the sun, and it strikes me that the great adventure which began back in September 1969, is still evolving into this story I’m living, this wonderful, blessed and sometimes challenging story, with all its ups and downs. I wouldn’t change a thing, and I feel incredibly lucky for it all.

This young man has given me so much happiness. He will maybe never know quite how much happiness he has given me until perhaps he has a child of his own. I feel so lucky, privileged and blessed to watch him grow and set off on this new adventure. Even though my heart breaks a little, (actually a lot but I’ll get over it!) I’m also thrilled for him. This is the paradox of parenthood: we want them to fly, but we also hate to let them go.

I’ve waved him off, but I’m holding him close in my heart.

Frank, I am so proud to be your mum and I am so proud of you. I don’t need any gifts tomorrow. I have all the gifts I could ever need, you, and your four siblings. You are my world.

So here’s to another year, to adventures ahead, to the wonderful memories of this summer, and to all the new ones yet to come.

Hasta pronto cariño ♥️