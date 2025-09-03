Trish’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Surgenor's avatar
Michele Surgenor
2d

Trish! This made me tear up! I remember those emotions as I said farewell to my own two boys. I curled up on the sofa in bits for days when my first left home. He’s now a grown man with family of his own in America. I can’t put into words how proud I am of both my boys (men!). It does get easier as we see them grow and mature and makes the reunions all the more special!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Trish Dennis and others
P.M. Szpunar's avatar
P.M. Szpunar
2d

Happy Birthday, Trish!! Your son is surely not inconspicuous in the crowd, then! Ha :-) Congratulations to him, no place better than Spain to spend a year, to learn and explore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Dennis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture