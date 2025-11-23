Trish’s Newsletter

Trish’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tindle's avatar
Tindle
Nov 24

Probably the least surprising outcome of all time. Still I’m sure someone is making a fortune out of this sham.

I’d also like to ask the question - ‘who bribed / blackmailed/ ordered them to do all this insane stuff?’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
Nov 24

and "they" won't like Part 3 either---more evidence that "they" knew it wasn't deadly, lockdowns don't work and the policies would cause great harms.

Coming soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Dennis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture