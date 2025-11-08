Twenty-five years ago this week, I walked into hospital as one person and came out as two, a mother and her newborn baby girl. I remember clearly when Lucy was placed in my arms for the first time, the way her wide, startling blue eyes seemed to take in everything, me, her dad, the bright lights, the world. From the very beginning she was so alert, always smiling, reaching out for hugs, always looking outward with curiosity and love.

As Lucy grew, that brightness never dimmed. When her little sister, and then brothers came along, she was kind and protective, instinctively generous, always sharing her toys, her time, her affection. I remember her nursery teacher once telling me there was something special about Lucy, that she had never seen a child so naturally kind and good to other kids and mature beyond her 4 little years. I think I knew that already, but hearing it from someone else made me realise that her light wasn’t just something I imagined as her besotted mum, but something real that others could also see.

Now Lucy is grown, a beautiful, capable, accomplished young woman. Her achievements are many, and I am so proud of them all. But beyond that, what I’m proudest of is who she is, and always has been as a person. Lucy is kind, grounded, strong, funny, and full of integrity. She is, in every way, true to her name. Lucy comes from the Latin word lux, meaning light, and she truly has been that light in our lives from the very first day.

There’s something special about your first child, not because you love them more, but because they’re the one who first teaches you what love really means. They lead you into a world of adventure, of firsts. You try your best, but you’re going to make mistakes with them. No one gets it fully right. Yet somehow along the way, you learn, and keep on learning, how to be a parent, how to trust and how to let go. And if you are very lucky - and I really am - despite all the parental fumbling, they become exactly who they were meant to be, and you realise you were just lucky enough to watch it happen.

Each of my children has taught me something different, about patience, humility, courage and resilience, but Lucy was the one who taught me how to begin, how to find my feet as a mum.

And so I will always be grateful to her for her constant grace and patience along the way, and for continuing to lead me, without even knowing it, through the long learning curve of motherhood, and teaching me the truest lessons of love I’ve ever known.

As she turns 25, I wish Lucy joy and the fullness of love and laughter that she has already given to me. And I wish, most of all, that she will always see herself as I see her, just truly beautiful inside and out, a bright and steady light in the lives of all who are lucky enough to know and love her.