There’s something deeply human about the way we do funerals in Ireland.

Prior to the funeral ceremony itself, we gather for days in the home of the deceased person, or in the home of someone who loved them. Friends, family, neighbours, colleagues and people from all parts of that person’s life, come to stand, hug, talk, share stories and remember together. It is living proof that they mattered. It is a collective sign, a communal act of love and honour and a way to comfort those left behind by showing how deeply their loved one was valued by others. If funerals really are for the ones left behind then Ireland excels at them.

And so it still really troubles me how that was taken from people during Covid.

It makes me both sad and angry to remember how families were left to bury their dead alone. How neighbours couldn’t step inside homes to say goodbye. How grief was forced into isolation and in the name of “safety,” something profoundly human and sacred was disrupted and denied to us.

It is a wound that has not fully healed in our communities, and perhaps never will.

This week, I’ve been thinking about this again as my family has just marked the first anniversary of my beloved father-in-law’s death. He was a wonderful man, warm, funny, generous, respected, deeply involved in his community. When he died, people came from all corners of the county and country, from every phase of his life, young and old, to pay their respects. His home was packed full of people for three days, with stories and laughter and tears. Then came a beautiful funeral with deeply moving music and a dignified burial.

We felt grief, of course, but also gratitude. Gratitude that we had this man in our lives for so long, and gratitude that his family could be there with him to the very end, surrounding him with love as he left this world. We were thankful that we could say goodbye properly, the way we needed to, and in the manner that he so deserved.

I think of others who never had that chance.

I know a family who lost their father to pancreatic cancer during Covid. He was in his late seventies, a much loved father and grandfather of many, deeply loved and cherished by all who knew him. As he lay dying in the hospice, the only person allowed to be with him was his wife. His four daughters and son could only stand outside, looking in at their dying father through the window, unable to hold his hand or kiss his cheek. He could see them, but he could not feel their touch or embrace.

I cannot think of anything more inhumane than that. An elderly man in his final hours, separated from the comforting and loving touch of his children because of rules that made no sense, cruel arbitrary restrictions that denied him compassion and basic human dignity. It was truly wicked.

Another dear friend of mine lost her mother in Australia six weeks into the first lockdown. She flew halfway across the world, a journey that must have felt like an eternity, only to be taken straight from the airport into two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine before she could even be with her family. During those two weeks, she had no human contact, locked alone in a hotel room with nothing but her grief for company. She was not permitted to leave the room for fresh air or exercise, and was instructed to wear a mask whenever she opened the door to collect the meals that were left outside by members of the Australian Defence Force, who were stationed in the corridors to enforce the quarantine. I can’t even imagine how she endured those days. The funeral that followed was attended by only a handful of people, while many stood outside along the road, unable to embrace the family, unable to share stories, unable to honour this wonderful lady in the way she deserved.

These two stories represent yet another layer of the many and pointless cruelties visited upon people during the pandemic. In denying people the simple act of gathering in grief, the Covid rules desecrated something sacred, those ancient human bonds and rituals that have held us together in mourning since the dawn of time.

Today, I’m walking along the beach in my little corner of the world. The sky is flawless and blue, and the horizon stretches out with light and promise. Children are playing, laughing and paddling in the sea. People are strolling along enjoying the rare burst of sunshine. The air feels alive with hope, and I am grateful to live in this place, in this moment.

As I walk, I am listening to a podcast. A doctor from New Mexico, one of the early signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, is speaking with his son about Covid, the lockdowns, the vaccines, and the deep societal damage inflicted in the name of “safety.” He calls it the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.

I don’t think that’s an exaggeration.

As I walk along this beautiful coastal path, the timeless constancy of the sea soothes and steadies my thoughts. I feel very aware of a strange duality in my heart: a heaviness for what was done to us, and a deep gratitude for the fragile hope that still persists. A pull towards despair, mitigated by a profound happiness that I get to walk in this beautiful and calming place, and that I get to listen to the words of one of the “good ones” from across the miles.

As I listen to this doctor speak, I hear the sincerity in his voice, along with the sadness and disbelief that so many of his colleagues went along with the policies and narratives. That so many doctors lost their moral compass, their courage, their medical ethics, under the pressure of fear and conformity.

But I remind myself: this doctor didn’t go along with it. This one stood up when it mattered, even when it cost him. Many others did too. Many voices spoke the truth, even when they were silenced, ridiculed, censored or lost the careers they had spent decades building. They kept their integrity and can look back on those years with clear consciences.

There are admirable and brave people out there, some we know, many we don’t. Some we hear in podcasts, some we read about on here, some we meet by quiet chance. Their courage and their witness sustains us.

And that is enough to remind me that we are not alone.

Even as we walk through this new, heavy reality, and hold the memory of that dark, inhumane time, we can still look up in “awesome wonder,” at that blue sky, hear the laughter of children and the whisper of waves, and know that hope, truth, and goodness are not dead.

I think that ultimately, the best way we can honour our dead is by living in truth, loving deeply, and refusing to let the harm inflicted on society in those painful years be the final word.

Sometimes I wonder, as I write these reflections, whether it makes any difference. Who really cares about these words I send out into the world like tiny satellites, searching for a place to land?

I like to believe it matters, because maybe, somewhere out there, someone will read these words and think, “Yes! I hear you, I see you, I feel the same.”

And when that happens, a quiet connection is made, across oceans and borders, screens and pages, between one human being and another, between your grief and mine, linking your hope to mine.

It’s a small thing, but simple and genuine connections can ripple out in ways we never expect.

As I walk, I choose to focus on the majestic beauty of the seascape before me. I choose to listen to the voices of those who stood for humankind, who stood for what was right.

Those voices remind me that human connection is everything in this world. Truth matters, and we have to find the courage to stand in truth. And in this journey, I hope my words find you wherever you are

.