Trish’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyss's avatar
Alyss
2d

Thank you - lovely words. My younger sister died in September 2020 after 23 years of living with a brain tumour that had taken away her ability to walk and make hersel understood. She looked years older than me. We saw her for the last time at Christmas 2019 and I have a lovely photo of her and me smiling and celebrating the walk I did on her behalf rasing money for the Brain Tumour Charity. At one point we didn’t think she would see me complete it.

My mum, husband and two grown sons plus dog piled in the car to drive just over three hours to Lincolnshire. We had to put the chairs out at the crematorium (presumeably the pew/benches had been removed) but fortunately we could sit in groups. I refused to wear a mask and did a reading. I never even thought about touchingvthe coffin but we were told not to. And then we left to go outside. My youngest niece was distraught - I hugged her thinking if anyone dare tells me to resist they will get fingers in their eyes. Then tonthe pub for a socially distanced tea. We sat at our tables after navigating the one way system through the pub and we couldn’t move from them. It was only when we got out of thd pub snd we stood in the car park theoretically breaking the rules that we were able to stand and chat briefly before piling back in the car for the three hour trip home. The dog did get a walk in the Lincolnshire countryside before the funeral and a chance to stretch his legs at each comfort break but it was a long souless day for all of us. I would liked to think more people would have come had it not been for Covid and shown my nieces that my sister had people who had known her since childhood and remembered her with affection - it wasn’t to be. I will never forgive and never forget - I can’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
2d

"I cannot think of anything more inhumane than that."

Yesterday Robin Swann said essentially we should have locked down faster,sooner, harder.

This is a man whose own report predicted 275 deaths--and yet he went on TV saying "deaths of biblical proportions". The UUP continue to believe Covid is deadly and Lockdowns work. I have sent them the science and spoken to my local man John Stewart and his assistant and set out the data and the evidence. How hard is it to understand--the 275 only deaths OF Covid replace the 273 deaths OF flu and the youngest was 38. They can keep on saying it--because no-one challenges them. Like you Trish I have lost friends, but found people with courage and integrity across the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Trish Dennis and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Dennis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture