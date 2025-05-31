Trish’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peppy Scott's avatar
Peppy Scott
3d

This has been the hardest thing to come to terms with, the inescapable realisation that the overwhelming majority will simply follow the herd that follows authority, come what may. Even those one loves. Even when they know it to be absolutely wrong. It's important to document these exceptions, they resonate on a human level and, while they highlight the scale of the problem, they do shine a little light. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
Penny's avatar
Penny
3d

It was a terrible time, wasn't it? Looking around almost everywhere for spiritual guidance because deep down it was clear that what was happening was an attempt to subvert human decency, and the ground of our morality, and to replace these with the latest iteration of 'rules'. A feeling of wrongness and sickness deep in the body, and so few spiritual leaders saying any of this.

In my area the churches were closed. Online, I found the Tron church in Glasgow, and the 'Irreverend' podcast. Small crumbs, but thank God they were there.

Thank you for this writing, and for telling the story of Father PJ Hughes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trish Dennis
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Dennis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture