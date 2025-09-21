In 2020, as the world shut down and official narratives dominated every headline, some people followed without question. Others didn’t. So far, nothing I’ve seen or read fully explains this divide in how people responded. It wasn’t intelligence, some of the brightest minds complied immediately. Nor was it education. In fact, the more highly educated and credentialed a person was, the more likely they were to accept and comply fully. And it certainly was not politics, as compliance and dissent cut across every persuasion. The real divide ran deeper than these surface explanations.

This question has tugged at me for years. I can’t help feeling that if I could only find the answer, I might achieve some kind of closure on this difficult chapter in our recent history. But I’m not sure there is a simple explanation for why some of us instinctively recoiled from governments’ pandemic measures, while others embraced them.

A recent episode of the Trish Wood Podcast, featuring Jeffrey Tucker and Thomas Harrington, brought this question sharply back into focus. Harrington explained how, over the past century, we have been trained, culturally, institutionally, and even spiritually to defer to credentialed authority. When the rupture came in 2020, millions reacted according to this conditioning.

In his discussion with Tucker, Harrington touched on themes he explores more fully in his 2023 book, The Treason of the Experts: Covid and the Credentialed Class, examining how many intellectuals and professionals, rather than questioning authority, reinforced government narratives. Drawing on his background in Hispanic studies and his research on Catalan culture and nationalism, Harrington argues that the abdication of responsibility by the educated elite deepened societal division and eroded trust in institutions.

Even this, though, doesn’t fully explain the range of human responses. Many of us, scattered and often alone among our peers, could not comply. Why? Harrington points to the abdication of those who should have been society’s truth-tellers, and that resonates with me. But I also wonder if temperament plays a role, a certain contrariness or willingness to risk social disapproval.

Perhaps it goes back further, to childhood. I have always been sensitive to manipulation. Even as a small child, I felt irritated and slightly mutinous by Disney films, sensing how the story was crafted to guide my emotions and loyalties. It felt patronising that my responses were being managed, as if I could not be trusted to decide for myself.

I would love to think that spiritual insight or religiosity shielded me during the Covid era. But honestly, my initial reaction wasn’t lofty, it was simply bemusement. Why did society behave as if this virus was the plague? Why were neighbours who usually barely nodded to each other over garden walls suddenly out together on their doorsteps every Thursday, banging saucepans for the NHS? I wasn’t angry, just struck by the absurdity of it all.

That bemusement grew into indignation. I bristled at being told which direction to walk in a supermarket aisle, how many people I could see, and what I must wear over my face. These were risks I felt should have been mine to assess. When I tried to talk about it, I often met puzzled expressions or polite head tilts, gestures of distance rather than engagement. I found myself in an unfamiliar oppositional space, with a growing sense of unease.

The real concern set in during the summer of 2020, when questions arose about whether schools would reopen in September. That was the moment I realised this wasn’t just an overreaction: it was something far worse, with the potential to go on indefinitely. I could sense that it wasn’t only about a virus anymore. The synchronised messaging of world leaders, the way ordinary people began scrutinising one another’s movements, counting how many cars people had in their driveways and reporting suspected unauthorised visitors to the police, treating human connection itself as dangerous, it all struck me as insidious and deeply malign.

Eventually, I discovered I wasn’t entirely alone. Scattered across the world were scientists, doctors, journalists, and ordinary people who questioned the narrative and spoke out. Their voices gave me courage. Yet the deeper question remained: why was I among those who reacted differently?

I’ve never considered myself anti-establishment. I went to university, became a lawyer, and had never protested in my life. And yet since 2020, I have found myself outside the mainstream, navigating my own perspective.

Harrington highlights another factor: the “mass numbing machine” of electronic media, relentless information, and constant reality reshaping. Unlike repression in previous eras, which allowed people to maintain beliefs, relationships, and a sense of permanence, today’s media constantly distracts and diverts. Awe, reverence, and wonder, the things that connect us to deeper truths, are eroded. Some people are more susceptible to this numbing, perhaps explaining why many accepted the official story unquestioningly.

He also observes the erosion of solidarity. Drawing on Manuela Murgia’s novel Il Mondo Deve Sapero, (The World Must Know) Harrington notes that even in remote Sardinia, young people in exploitative call centres had internalised a world in which collective action was no longer compelling. During Covid, many witnessed harm to others yet felt little impulse to act in solidarity, often aligning with authority instead.

In other words, the mass numbing machine and the weakening of bonds together help explain why so many did not question the official narrative, even when consequences were clear. Harrington also points to shame: for some, revisiting these events is so painful that it becomes unspeakable. I hope this is true, because the alternative, that people simply moved on blindly is frightening and depressing to me.

My own life has changed. There is now a gap between me and many in my social circle. We inhabit different worlds; we read different articles and hold different perspectives. I still love and care about these people, and that will never change. But there is a part of me that I cannot easily share. I have tried, but being met with blank stares or polite confusion made silence preferable. Still, the gap is real, and it saddens me. I have come to accept that some perspectives may never change, and I must come to terms with that.

Sometimes I wonder if I might have been happier if I had gone along with the tide. Instead, I remained on the outside. Why did I react differently? Fear, trust in institutions, conformity, moral virtue, dissenting habits, susceptibility to mass numbing, and the erosion of solidarity, all play a role, yet they do not fully explain it.

Perhaps the answer lies deeper: spirit, temperament, or grace. I don’t know. But the question will not let me go, and I will not stop asking until I find the answers, or until the answers find me.