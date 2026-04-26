I grew up hearing about the oil running out. Then acid rain. Then the ozone layer. Then the nuclear winter that kept us all awake at night. Then Chernobyl.

I mention this only because the ocean is apparently collapsing again. The Atlantic current system is significantly more likely to fail than previously thought, and the consequences for Europe, Africa and the Americas would be catastrophic.

The Guardian is very worried. George Monbiot is very worried. He has been warning for some time about the collapse of the global food system, and governments, he says, simply don’t understand what we’re facing.

Maybe he’s right this time. Who knows?

But in my own experience, every generation believes its crisis is the one that finally breaks everything. I’ve lived through enough of those crises now to have earned a degree of sceptical weariness on the subject. That’s not indifference, it’s mileage.

I notice the pattern. These things don’t arrive steadily or calmly, but in waves of managed urgency, each one cresting just as the last has subsided, each carrying that same insistent undertone: be afraid, be very afraid, and above all, keep watching.

But let’s look at what the research actually says. The underlying study states a projected reduction in AMOC strength of 32 plus or minus 37 percent by 2100, a range so wide it could mean almost anything. That’s a considerable distance from the headlines it generated. The gap between what the science carefully says and what lands in our news feeds by teatime is where I’ve learned to park a degree of scepticism.

I’m not dismissing the science. The Atlantic currents are real, their role in regulating the world’s climate is real, and the consequences of serious disruption would be far-reaching.

What I am questioning is the temperature of the conversation, and who benefits from keeping it at that temperature.

Whilst they are busy stoking our fear about the future, our children’s and grandchildren’s future, they are quietly dismantling our present. The people with the actual power to legislate meaningful change are flying into Davos on private jets, being ferried onwards in convoys of Range Rovers, and then sitting in heated conference rooms to discuss the climate emergency. And the rest of us are left holding personal responsibility for the Atlantic.

I’ve been in genuinely dark places in my life, and one of the harder lessons I’ve learned is that there is a difference between being aware of something and letting it take up permanent residence in your nervous system. Staying constantly informed stopped feeling like a moral duty to me a while ago. When everything is framed as existential, nothing can be properly weighed. You just end up flooded, in a way that has nothing to do with ocean currents.

So each morning I do what I suspect many of us do, scroll through the headlines, checking the temperature of a world that seems to be lurching towards something terrible in slow, pernicious motion. Then I cast a wry eye over whatever AI-generated content has crept into my feed overnight. You can always tell. There’s a smooth soullessness to it that no human could achieve if they tried.

I pet my cat. I drink my tea.

The sea is doing what it has always done. Indifferent and lovely, and entirely unbothered by our headlines.

Observe by all means. But don’t let them make a home in you.

That’s all I’ve got. It might be enough.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​