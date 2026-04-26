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Fleur's avatar
Fleur
6d

Thank for your inspiring post. It most definitely is enough. God bless you Trish ♥️

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1 reply by Trish Dennis
Michele Surgenor's avatar
Michele Surgenor
7d

I need to stop doomscrolling and enjoy what nice weather we get. It’s definitely rare here in Norn Iron. Need to live more in the moment. A timely reminder Trish!

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