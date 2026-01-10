“The big wheel keeps on turning

On a simple line day by day

The earth spins on its axis

One man struggles while another relaxes.”

Massive Attack, Hymn of The Big Wheel

For a long time now, following the news has felt like standing too close to a loudspeaker. Every day brings fresh horrors and tragedies, new enemies, and more urgent demands that we take a side, voice an opinion, condemn immediately. The volume never drops, and the tempo never slows.

And yet, like that image of the big wheel, the world keeps turning, impassive to our distress and distraction. One life is in turmoil while another is at ease, and tomorrow it might be the other way around. Night follows day regardless of our outrage or our attention.

Lately, I find myself trying to turn down the volume on it all. I have felt for quite a while now that not all, but a large part of what passes for news, is little more than political noise, designed to agitate the nervous system rather than illuminate the truth.

There was a time when I believed that staying constantly informed was a moral duty, especially now that we have instant access to news via our phones. No more. I’m now certain that constant exposure does nothing for one’s inner peace or composure, nor does it deepen wisdom. When every issue is depicted as existentially urgent, discernment becomes impossible, and overwhelm inevitable. Rational thought is hard to maintain when you’re flooded.

Since 2020, I feel I have already paid my dues in terms of caring deeply about the world. COVID shattered my trust in institutions, media narratives, and social cohesion. Since that rupture, it has permanently changed how much credibility and emotional authority I can grant to media panic cycles. The “wait, what?” moment that began for me in 2020, quietly started a longer process of stepping off a ride onto solid ground, that being the reality I live every day and see around me.

This is not because I am disengaged but because my life, my one precious not-dress-rehearsal life, is far more real than the theatre of perpetual crisis fed to me via my iPhone. I don’t want to participate in a mode of engagement that no longer works for me. Instead, I’m choosing to largely ignore the churn of curated headlines and whatever story the media has decided must dominate my nervous system for the next forty-eight hours.

It seems to me that the inherent cynicism of the news cycle is how it pretends power is personal. This man is evil, or that woman will save us. But it’s not really about individuals, the problem is structural. The faces, scripts, and flags might change, but the machinery does not.

In recent decades, a familiar pattern of crisis and outrage has played out across much of the world. Nowhere is it more visible than in the United States, a media gift that, for better or worse, keeps on giving: Bush and Iraq, Obama and the expansion of drone warfare, Biden and the chaos of the Afghanistan withdrawal, Trump and Venezuela. Different rhetoric, different villains, same underlying truth. American foreign policy behaves like an empire, regardless of who occupies the White House.

The news cycle circles relentlessly, crisis after crisis, keeping us emotionally reactive, cognitively fragmented, and spiritually dazed. This is not an accident of modern life. It’s how attention economies function. Anxiety is sticky, peace is not.

I am starting to realise that there is a spiritual cost to letting external power structures colonise my inner life. I need to stop allowing my nervous system be hijacked by events and forces I cannot control, and instead try and control what I give my attention to, the things that give my life meaning: my family, my faith, my community, music, my writing and countless other wonderful pursuits.

This is why I am increasingly tuning out the noise and focusing on small, everyday pleasures that quiet my mind and calm my spirit: a brisk walk by the sea, even when it’s freezing cold; pausing to watch the winter moon reflecting on the sea at night, framed like a painting through my bedroom window; enjoying a cup of coffee and cake at my favorite café while chatting with the barista; or simply listening to my little cat purring beside me on the sofa in the evening after work. These things sound almost embarrassingly simple, yet it is in those small, precious moments that I find the magic that brings me happiness.

I want to ground my life in essential truths that have survived centuries of human folly. Real love exacts a cost, but what it gives in return is beyond price, and its worth cannot be measured by the small arithmetic of human calculations. Suffering is a part of being human, and cannot be edited or medicated out of existence. We are all imperfect, and we make mistakes. We can acknowledge regrets, and learn from them. Gratitude enlarges the soul in ways resentment never can. And finally, we come from the earth, and in the end, we return to it. These are not truths that can be weaponised lucratively. Perhaps that is why they are so often sidelined.

Being conscious of these truths means that everyday blessings take on a new significance for me. Not sentimentally, but consciously. The ability to get up in the morning without pain, savour that first mug of tea - the quiet pause that starts my day - the ability to sleep soundly at night, still laugh at goofy things, and speak honestly with those I trust and respect. These are not trivial comforts. They are the scaffolding of my life.

Between those small daily blessings and the timeless truths that underpin them, lies the noise that I am learning to sideline. The ordinary world really is a gateway to wonder. Observing these small daily rhythms, the familiar ebb and flow of day-to-day life, reminds me that the world has always moved in cycles. King Solomon understood this long before the modern news cycle: “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” Every generation believes its moment is unprecedented, and yet the pattern repeats. Empires behave like empires. Power rises, fractures, and dissolves. Ordinary people are asked, again and again, to surrender their peace to forces they cannot control.

I don’t want to spend my life venting outrage for systems that don’t deserve it. I still care, but I’ve learned not to confuse reaction with meaning. I’m focusing on presence, gratitude, love, and the small, real parts of life that actually matter. This isn’t apathy, it’s noticing what matters and letting that guide me through 2026.