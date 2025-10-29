Trish’s Newsletter

Ginny
2d

Brilliantly observed. I too have noticed the same. Ego is playing a part I think.

When we leave no room for doubt, we are no longer discussing, we are preaching. Uncertainty is difficult but we all need to sit with it.

The world lives in the grey. Black and white thinking shuts down debate.

And we simply cannot afford to stop asking questions. 🙏

TheJules
2d

Another bloody brilliant piece Trish. Some key observations made. IMO Miri writes well and makes some very valid points but alas I have to agree with you and that’s coming from someone who is more than a little sceptical of everything. It’s not just Miri either, it’s so many ‘truthers’. In this crazy world, we can’t be certain of anything. This mindset rooted in certainty, admitting doubt (or even error) undermines the confidence they need to sell their version of reality. People seem so convinced that they are right, whatever happened to “I might be wrong” or “here’s what I’m thinking” 🤷🏻‍♀️ Being blinded by certainty is a trap we all fall into at times but unwavering belief in something shuts out doubt, nuance or new evidence. This ‘blindfold’ blocks out anything that challenges our world view. We need to stay open, vigilant, humble and accept our understanding is always incomplete 🙏

