I’ve followed Miri AF’s writing for some time and have often admired her sharpness and fearlessness. She’s one of those writers who gives voice to the unease many of us feel, that modern life is being stage-managed in ways we can’t quite see. But lately, I’ve found myself unsettled by how far her arguments have shifted from scepticism into certainty. It has made me reflect on what happens when conviction begins to eclipse curiosity, something that can happen to any of us who write from a strong belief.

Miri AF’s recent post, “Neurodiversity, Needles and 9 a.m. Gin”, dropped into my inbox this week, and, like most of her work, it’s fascinating. The premise is that almost every aspect of modern life, from rising anxiety to falling birth rates, traces back to a single culprit: vaccination.

In her telling, autism, ADHD, eating disorders, transgenderism, infertility, even generational habits like health obsession or introversion, are all symptoms of mass neurological injury caused by aluminium-laden injections deliberately designed to produce a compliant, infertile, easily managed population.

It’s passionate, readable, and very Miri, being part social criticism, part cosmic detective story. I understand why people read her, she gives shape to the suspicion that unseen forces have been scripting our lives. That’s a seductive idea, especially in an age when many institutions have broken our trust.

The issue I have though, is that Miri starts every investigation already knowing the culprit. The evidence becomes theatre props to confirm what she’s already decided. And once you notice that pattern, her writing starts to lose its impact and credibility.

Seeing a Hidden Hand in Everything

At the heart of Miri’s worldview is the assumption that nothing happens by accident. Every social trend, every cultural moment, is deliberate. Someone, or something, is always pulling the strings. It’s intoxicating because it makes everything feel charged with meaning. But it’s also misleading, because once you’ve decided everything is evidence of programming, there’s no way out. Anything that doesn’t fit just becomes proof of how deep the programming goes.

There are legitimate and necessary debates to have about the over-medicalisation of childhood or the scale and impact of the power of Big Pharma. But when every why becomes a who benefits, curiosity falters and the conversation comes to a dead end, a foregone conclusion.

The Marian Keyes Reversal

Take, for instance, how this interpretive flexibility plays out when she turns her attention to novelist Marian Keyes. In her earlier essay, “Bookworm or Brainworm”, Miri cast Keyes’s Lucy Sullivan Is Getting Married as a sort of social-engineering project, a kind of Friends in paperback form, conditioning women to accept chaos and extended adolescence. Fast-forward to “Neurodiversity, Needles and 9 a.m. Gin”, and Keyes reappears not as a programmer but as the programmed, an “autistic, vaccine-injured” casualty of the very system she supposedly served.

Is Keyes a manipulator or a victim? A cultural agent or collateral damage? Miri never says. The reversal matters because it exposes how her worldview bends to accommodate each new obsession. When the theme is social conditioning, Keyes is complicit, but when the theme is vaccine injury, she’s evidence. The frame changes, but the conviction doesn’t. Someone somewhere, is always orchestrating events. It’s adaptable, but it’s not coherent.

Who’s Missing from the Story

Something else that stands out is who’s not in the picture at all: Generation X. The essay skips straight from Boomers to Millennials, as though the people who came of age in the late ’80s and ’90s simply don’t exist. Yet that generation lived through the pivot from stability to precarity, from analogue to digital, the very shifts she attributes to biochemical sabotage. When you leave them out, the theory starts to sound less like analysis and more like a narrative retrofit.

Starting with the Conclusion

Ultimately, I think that Miri’s biggest problem isn’t her sources, it’s her process. She starts from the conclusion that vaccination is the root of modern malaise and then scours the landscape for proof. It’s reasoning in reverse. When you begin with the answer, every detail just ends up confirming your bias. That’s why her essays can feel compelling on first read, but less convincing on closer reflection.

And the more this pattern repeats, the more it weakens her earlier work. What once felt like bold scepticism now reads as part of a formula, the same scaffolding built around a new set of claims. The curiosity and humanity that made her early essays engaging have been replaced by something more mechanical, a kind of conviction engine that runs on certainty alone.

That said, even with all her certainty, there’s a spark of something genuine, a real desire to understand why so many people today feel unwell, anxious, or alienated. Those are very important questions, but they lose their power when shoe-horned into a single, all-explaining narrative. The world is complicated enough without seeing hidden architects behind every event.

Conviction Without Curiosity

What makes Miri readable, and yet less persuasive, is her certainty. She writes like someone who’s solved the riddle and can’t believe everyone else hasn’t. But the best writers on power and culture, Orwell, Sontag, Žižek on a good day, always leave a crack of doubt in the door. Doubt is what keeps inquiry alive. Miri has closed that door very firmly. Everything fits, which is another way of saying nothing can be questioned.

That’s a shame, because if Miri could let go of the need for absolute certainty, her observations about modern malaise might actually land. The world right now doesn’t need another prophet; it needs an honest critic.

The Real Cost of Certainty

So yes, “Neurodiversity, Needles and 9 a.m. Gin” is punchy and engaging. But it’s also a case study in how not to argue, being selectively assembled, logically unstable, and unbending in its conclusions. The real loss here is that Miri’s central concern, that something in our environment or our institutions is making people sick, deserves serious investigation. It’s the single-bullet explanation that undermines it.

Certainty offers comfort and a much-needed sense of control, but only genuine, open-minded curiosity can lead to truth.