Last week, something unexpected happened to me. Something that came out of nowhere and disrupted the very full, very busy, and very demanding life that I lead.

I had a full tonic clonic seizure.

One moment I was in the middle of my everyday rhythm, working full time, managing my home, being a mum to 5 teenage and young adult children, juggling responsibilities, tasks and duties as normal, and the next, everything stopped. No warning. No lead-up. Just a sudden collapse, followed by a strange new world of hospital visits, tests, and unanswered questions.

For the next six months, I’m not allowed to drive.

Let me say that again: I can’t drive. I live in a small rural town. I work full time. I’m a single mum. My family of origin all live a minimum 4 hour drive from me. That small sentence has huge consequences for me. It changes everything, how I get to work, how I pick up groceries, how I get to health appointments, how I support my children’s needs, and how I carve out time for myself.

People have said things like, “This happened for a reason,” or, “Your body is trying to tell you something.” And while part of me nods politely, another part feels impatient, even a little cross. Not in an angry way, more in a frustrated, ‘Oh come on, not this too’ kind of way.

I don’t like being slowed down. I don’t like asking for help. I don’t like needing things. I don’t have time to be ill!

But here I am. Dependent. Grounded. Paused.

And maybe that’s the point. Maybe this is about learning to accept help, about surrendering control, about asking for favours without guilt. Maybe it’s about slowing down not because I want to, but because I have no choice. Maybe, though I can barely admit this, on some level, I needed this interruption.

There’s another layer too, one that’s harder to say out loud but sits quietly in the back of my mind: Is this somehow related to the vaccine and two boosters I took back in 2021, back when I still trusted the establishment? I don’t know. I’m not jumping to conclusions, but I can’t not ask the question. Not after the last few years. Not after everything so many of us have had to unlearn and re-examine. It lingers, unanswered.

Still, I know this moment is also giving me an invitation. To pay attention,

to listen and maybe to notice what I’ve been pushing aside. And I suppose, to write. That’s the silver lining, perhaps. More time to think, to reflect, to finally shape the essays I’ve been carrying in my head for months.

So readers, bear with me. I may need to air a few things here, to make sense of it all in writing. I hope you don’t mind.

This isn’t the post I expected to write this week. But it’s the one life gave me.