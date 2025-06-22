It started with a feeling that something wasn’t right. Not just in the world outside my front door, but in the people around me, and eventually, within myself.

At first, I went along with it like everyone else. The lockdown was announced, and I felt, like so many did, a strange mix of apprehension and novelty. It was surreal. But even in those early days, I remember thinking: This all feels a bit… over the top, doesn’t it? I told myself the authorities were probably just being cautious, preparing for the worst-case scenario. That’s what they do, right?

But it wasn’t just caution. What unfolded in the weeks and months that followed felt like something else entirely. I was disconcerted by the unrelenting tone of fear from the government and the media, night after night, the same doom-laden messages, the same rolling death tolls, the same press conferences steeped in anxiety and alarm. And th…