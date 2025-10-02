This morning I closed my laptop and stepped away from the tide of work emails into something wonderfully different: an hour of yoga with Freny Pavri, Yarn’s first artist-in-residence. It was a real gift to my body and mind, a chance to step out of the everyday and into a calm, refreshing space where I could simply breathe, move, and feel good.

Sometimes I can’t quite believe how lucky I am to live here in this corner of the North coast that I’ve come to love so much. Ballycastle has been my home for over 25 years now. Being in this place, surrounded by its wild beauty, nourishes my soul and restores my spirit.

In recent years, the town has experienced a growing vibrancy. Hospitality and tourism are flourishing. New families are moving in, and many who grew up here are coming back to raise their children. The community that has always been warm and welcoming feels even richer now, infused with fresh energy and an innovative spirit.

And now, at the heart of it all, is Yarn: a space for artistic expression and imagination, that offers cookery and baking classes, art workshops, live music, comedy, film screenings and many other activities.

Since its opening last year, Yarn has quickly become a welcoming hub of creation and connection, that draws people from near and far, young and old, weaving together creative endeavour, movement, music, food, and friendship.

It’s funny to think that this vibrant dynamic space used to be a bank. I remember it well, grey and functional, a place of queues, transactions, and tedious formalities.

That space has come alive and now brims with laughter, conversation, and creativity. One room holds a yoga class where bodies stretch into movement. Another fills with the smell of baking bread. Upstairs, visitors sleep in beautiful rooms that overlook a secluded garden, where raised beds abound with vegetables and wildflowers.

It strikes me that this is much more than a repurposing of an old building; it is a complete reimagining of what a place can be. Where there was once duty and transaction, there is now community and joy. Where people once queued in silence, they now meet in friendship and creativity.

Places, like people, can be transformed. They carry the weight of their past but they are not bound by it. Something that was grey and utilitarian can, with imagination and courage, become a beacon of creativity and vitality, around which the community finds connection.

And so, this morning, as I rolled up my yoga mat and stepped back out onto the street, I felt the truth of it, that the most mundane of spaces can be transformed into something extraordinary. What makes Yarn special is the heart and soul it now holds, a spirit that draws people in. It feels full of promise, with so much still to come. What a gift.